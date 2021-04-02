CCM Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,416,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

