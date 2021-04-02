CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,182 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 1,985,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
