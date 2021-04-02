CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,182 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 1,985,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

