CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 402 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.00 on Friday, hitting $367.07. 2,977,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.03 and a 1-year high of $380.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

