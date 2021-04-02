Ccore Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $6,260.53 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 739.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00674536 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00069952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.