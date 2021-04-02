CCUniverse Price Tops $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $47,337.66 and approximately $963.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

