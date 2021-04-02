Celer Network Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0814 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $447.19 million and $86.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

