Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,538,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $11,864,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

