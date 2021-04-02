Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 1,203,135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.70 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLRB shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

