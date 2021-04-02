Celo Hits One Day Volume of $17.41 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Celo has a market cap of $917.64 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00007502 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.