Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

NYSE:CVE opened at $7.87 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

