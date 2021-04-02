Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.29

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.29 and traded as high as C$9.88. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 5,124,723 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.22%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

