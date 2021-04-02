Centaur (CNTR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.