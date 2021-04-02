Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,852 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $54,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

