Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 208.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,788 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Shares of CNC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

