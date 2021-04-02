CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $3.01 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005089 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $110.07 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00280042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00760253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00091068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010125 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,702,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,596,754 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

