Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 227.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of IBUY opened at $126.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $141.00.

