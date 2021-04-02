Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 23.71% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter worth $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter worth $643,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

