Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 4,368 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $64.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

