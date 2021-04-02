Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC opened at $33.24 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14.

