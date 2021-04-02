Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 18,655 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 655.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

