Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 6,527 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,560,000. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,442 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

