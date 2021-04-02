Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Tekla Healthcare Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HQH opened at $24.52 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

