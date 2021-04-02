Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,949,637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

