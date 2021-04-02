Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 669.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

