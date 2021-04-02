Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 394.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $331.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of -395.12 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

