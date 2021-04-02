Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,071 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 385.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $571.13.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.09 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

