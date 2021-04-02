Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,830 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 374.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anthem were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.16. The company has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

