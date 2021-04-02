Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.94 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

