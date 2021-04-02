Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.66% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

