Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,717 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $215,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Splunk by 329.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPLK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.79. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

