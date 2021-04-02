Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 338.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after buying an additional 235,159 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after buying an additional 78,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after buying an additional 86,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $46.69.

