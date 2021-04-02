Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 223.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

