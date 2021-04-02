Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 229.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIO were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NIO by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.