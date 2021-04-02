Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

