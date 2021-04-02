Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 325.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $141.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.38 and a one year high of $141.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52.

