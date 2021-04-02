Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 627.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 351,580 shares of company stock worth $29,990,199. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

