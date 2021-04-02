Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 492.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 17,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $144.57 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

