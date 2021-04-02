Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 276.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.