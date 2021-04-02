Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Diageo by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO opened at $167.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average of $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $120.12 and a 1-year high of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

