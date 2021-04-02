Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $2.29 Million in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHE. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83.

