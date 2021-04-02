Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.