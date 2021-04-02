Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

NYSEARCA UDEC opened at $29.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.