Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.75% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 226.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

FLLV stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

