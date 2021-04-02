Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,725,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $125.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,210,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

