Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.65 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

