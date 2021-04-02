Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $273.10 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.29.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

