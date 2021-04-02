Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,102 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 489,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,284 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $136.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $139.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

