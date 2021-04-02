Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 22,426 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 156.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $78.49 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

