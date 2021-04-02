Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 31,586 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

