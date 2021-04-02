Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,105 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

